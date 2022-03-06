Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells 2,434 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $6,181.15.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $11.49 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

