Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $40.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $324.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $330.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $424.72 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.83. 163,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,465. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -150.86 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.