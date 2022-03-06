Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.42. 37,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 563,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

