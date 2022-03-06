Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 19778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

Specifically, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,797 shares of company stock valued at $65,719,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

