International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $131.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

