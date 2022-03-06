International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

