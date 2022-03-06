International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Shares of IMAQU remained flat at $$10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

