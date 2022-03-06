International Money Express (IMXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMXI stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Money Express by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

