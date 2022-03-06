Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Down 6.5%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.23). 306,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 222,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.39).

The company has a market capitalization of £280.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 3,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,446.67).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

