Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.02

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.02 and traded as high as $73.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.15, with a volume of 18,674 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

