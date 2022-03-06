Invesco Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 86,997 shares of company stock worth $3,119,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

