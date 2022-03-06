Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

