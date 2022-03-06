Invesco Ltd. Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 401,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,726 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

