Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,194. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.