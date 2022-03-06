ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 474,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

