IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 4.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

