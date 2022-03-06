Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deirdre Evens Sells 7,828 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deirdre Evens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.14 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.