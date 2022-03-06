iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $140.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

