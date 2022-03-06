iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IDV stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

