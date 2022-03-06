iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.89

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.89 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 10733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCZ)

