iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

