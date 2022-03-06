iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.