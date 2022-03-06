iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 369.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 421,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 2,128,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,058. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

