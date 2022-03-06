iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day moving average is $454.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $374.02 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.