iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day moving average is $454.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $374.02 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
