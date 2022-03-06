Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Itron is benefitting from the well-performing Outcomes segment as well as increasing software license revenues, which are contributing substantially to the top line. The company’s strategic investments and expanding footprint in the connected devices space hold promise. Also, divestment its Gas device manufacturing and business operations in Europe and North America bodes well. However, the company’s fourth quarter performance was affected by component shortages despite robust customer demand. The company expects supply chain headwinds to persist in the first half of 2022 but will begin to abate from the second half while the demand environment will continue to be strong throughout the year. Sluggishness across Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments is an added concern. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Itron alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITRI. Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $117.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.