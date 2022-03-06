Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.96. 593,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

