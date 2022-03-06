Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,445 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,170,000 after acquiring an additional 549,787 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 172,938 shares during the period.

Shares of SPB opened at $88.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. StockNews.com cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

