Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

