Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,207 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 69.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 260,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 51.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,141 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,608. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $98.05 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

