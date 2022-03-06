JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $22.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.60) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$24.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

