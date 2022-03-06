Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.38 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

