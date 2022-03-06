Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 104,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 535,515 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

