Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,720 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

BOKF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

