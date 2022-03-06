Jefferies Group LLC Sells 711 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

