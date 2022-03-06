JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,504 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.