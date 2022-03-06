John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 30.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HPS opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

