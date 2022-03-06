John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 133,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

