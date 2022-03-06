JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.91) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,390.78 ($18.66).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 929.60 ($12.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,068.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 925 ($12.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

