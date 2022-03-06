JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPME traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. 4,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

