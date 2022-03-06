Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.