Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

