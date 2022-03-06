Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.