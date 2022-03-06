Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.89.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
