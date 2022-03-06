Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

KDP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,975. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

