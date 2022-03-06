Keyarch Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Keyarch Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 7th. Keyarch Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ KYCHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Keyarch Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

