KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KEY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

