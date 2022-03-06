KeyCorp Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $126.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

