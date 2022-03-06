Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.38.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

