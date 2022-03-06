Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

KMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 26,274,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,157,916. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

