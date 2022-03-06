Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

