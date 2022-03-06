Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.80. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.